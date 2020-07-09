NYC cancels all large events through September 30

article

Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced that any large events that require a permit from New York City have been canceled through September 30 as the city works to prioritize open space for public use.

The city will not issue a permit for any event in a location that would interfere with the Open Streets or Open Restaurants program. Permits will also be denied for all events larger than one black, along with stage/video events that require amplification, street fairs, and events in parks that “may unreasonably diminish public use.”

The city will refund or defer fees paid in connection with a denied permit.

“As New York has begun its reopening process, accessible open spaces are more important than ever,” said De Blasio in a statement. “While it pains me to call off some of the city’s beloved events, our focus now must be the prioritization of city space for public use and the continuation of social distancing.”

Events that do not conflict with Open Streets or Open Restaurant areas and are for locations of one city block or smaller can still apply for a permit.

