Bruised boy, 3, dies after being dumped at Brooklyn hospital

The Brief A child died over the weekend after he was dumped at a Brooklyn hospital, covered in bruises, the NYPD said. According to police, the unconscious and unresponsive boy had visible bruising on his body. The two people who dropped him off disappeared, police said.



A three-year-old boy died after he was dumped at a Brooklyn hospital over the weekend, covered in bruises, the NYPD said.

What we know:

According to police, officers responded on Sunday morning to University Hospital at Downstate, in the Wingate section, where they found the unconscious and unresponsive boy with visible bruising on his body.

Sources said the child was badly bruised and had been "severely beaten," according to the New York Post.

The child was pronounced dead at the hospital. The two people who dropped him off disappeared. Police said there were no arrests at the time.

What we don't know:

A cause of death has yet to be determined. The identity of the victim was unknown at the time.

Officials have not said whether the two people who dropped him off were the child's parents.