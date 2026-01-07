Expand / Collapse search

10 NYC neighborhoods to keep an eye on in 2026

Published  January 7, 2026 8:07am EST
The Brief

    • According to StreetEasy, these are the neighborhoods in New York City to keep an eye on in 2026.

NEW YORK - These 10 New York City neighborhoods saw the greatest increase in searches from 2024 to 2025, StreetEasy reports.

NYC neighborhoods to watch

What we know:

According to a StreetEasy report, these are the neighborhoods in New York City to keep an eye on in 2026:

  1. Financial District, Manhattan – 46.7% annual search increase
  2. East Village, Manhattan – 45.8% annual search increase
  3. Windsor Terrace, Brooklyn – 44.9% annual search increase
  4. Lower East Side, Manhattan – 44.4% annual search increase
  5. Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn – 44.4% annual search increase
  6. Downtown Brooklyn – 44.3% annual search increase
  7. Sunnyside, Queens – 43.7% annual search increase
  8. Ridgewood, Queens – 43.4% annual search increase
  9. Long Island City, Queens – 43.3% annual search increase
  10. Fort Greene, Brooklyn – 43.0% annual search increase
East Village. Manhattan, New York, United States of America. (Photo by: Dosfotos/Design Pics Editorial/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Local perspective:

The median asking rent for each of these neighborhoods is:

  • $4,690 for the Financial District, Manhattan
  • $4,650 for the East Village, Manhattan
  • $3,800 for Windsor Terrace, Brooklyn
  • $4,500 for the Lower East Side, Manhattan
  • $4,500 for Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn
  • $4,448 for Downtown Brooklyn
  • $2,695 for Sunnyside, Queens
  • $3,205 for Ridgewood, Queens
  • $4,345 for Long Island City, Queens
  • $4,500 for Fort Greene, Brooklyn

The Source: This article includes data collected by StreetEasy.

