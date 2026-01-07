10 NYC neighborhoods to keep an eye on in 2026
NEW YORK - These 10 New York City neighborhoods saw the greatest increase in searches from 2024 to 2025, StreetEasy reports.
NYC neighborhoods to watch
What we know:
According to a StreetEasy report, these are the neighborhoods in New York City to keep an eye on in 2026:
- Financial District, Manhattan – 46.7% annual search increase
- East Village, Manhattan – 45.8% annual search increase
- Windsor Terrace, Brooklyn – 44.9% annual search increase
- Lower East Side, Manhattan – 44.4% annual search increase
- Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn – 44.4% annual search increase
- Downtown Brooklyn – 44.3% annual search increase
- Sunnyside, Queens – 43.7% annual search increase
- Ridgewood, Queens – 43.4% annual search increase
- Long Island City, Queens – 43.3% annual search increase
- Fort Greene, Brooklyn – 43.0% annual search increase
Image 1 of 5
▼
East Village. Manhattan, New York, United States of America. (Photo by: Dosfotos/Design Pics Editorial/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Local perspective:
The median asking rent for each of these neighborhoods is:
- $4,690 for the Financial District, Manhattan
- $4,650 for the East Village, Manhattan
- $3,800 for Windsor Terrace, Brooklyn
- $4,500 for the Lower East Side, Manhattan
- $4,500 for Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn
- $4,448 for Downtown Brooklyn
- $2,695 for Sunnyside, Queens
- $3,205 for Ridgewood, Queens
- $4,345 for Long Island City, Queens
- $4,500 for Fort Greene, Brooklyn
The Source: This article includes data collected by StreetEasy.