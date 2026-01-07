10 NYC neighborhoods to keep an eye on in 2026

The Brief According to StreetEasy, these are the neighborhoods in New York City to keep an eye on in 2026.



These 10 New York City neighborhoods saw the greatest increase in searches from 2024 to 2025, StreetEasy reports.

Financial District, Manhattan – 46.7% annual search increase East Village, Manhattan – 45.8% annual search increase Windsor Terrace, Brooklyn – 44.9% annual search increase Lower East Side, Manhattan – 44.4% annual search increase Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn – 44.4% annual search increase Downtown Brooklyn – 44.3% annual search increase Sunnyside, Queens – 43.7% annual search increase Ridgewood, Queens – 43.4% annual search increase Long Island City, Queens – 43.3% annual search increase Fort Greene, Brooklyn – 43.0% annual search increase

The median asking rent for each of these neighborhoods is:

$4,690 for the Financial District, Manhattan

$4,650 for the East Village, Manhattan

$3,800 for Windsor Terrace, Brooklyn

$4,500 for the Lower East Side, Manhattan

$4,500 for Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn

$4,448 for Downtown Brooklyn

$2,695 for Sunnyside, Queens

$3,205 for Ridgewood, Queens

$4,345 for Long Island City, Queens

$4,500 for Fort Greene, Brooklyn