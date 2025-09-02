Expand / Collapse search

Trump to attend NYC Yankees game on 9/11 anniversary

Published  September 2, 2025 7:05pm EDT
Donald J. Trump
FOX 5 NY
The Brief

    • President Donald Trump will travel to the Bronx to watch the Yankees game on the anniversary of 9/11.
    • The Yankees will be playing against the Detroit Tigers in Yankee Stadium at 7:05 p.m.

NEW YORK - President Donald Trump will travel to the Bronx to watch the Yankees game on the anniversary of 9/11, Fox News reports.

What we know:

The Yankees will be playing against the Detroit Tigers in Yankee Stadium at 7:05 p.m.

Sources tell the New York Post that Vice President JD Vance will represent the Trump administration at a commemoration ceremony at Ground Zero.

The Source: This article includes information provided by Fox News and the New York Post.

