Trump to attend NYC Yankees game on 9/11 anniversary

President Donald Trump will travel to the Bronx to watch the Yankees game on the anniversary of 9/11, Fox News reports.

Trump to attend Yankees game on 9/11

What we know:

The Yankees will be playing against the Detroit Tigers in Yankee Stadium at 7:05 p.m.

Sources tell the New York Post that Vice President JD Vance will represent the Trump administration at a commemoration ceremony at Ground Zero.