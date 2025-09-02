Trump to attend NYC Yankees game on 9/11 anniversary
NEW YORK - President Donald Trump will travel to the Bronx to watch the Yankees game on the anniversary of 9/11, Fox News reports.
What we know:
The Yankees will be playing against the Detroit Tigers in Yankee Stadium at 7:05 p.m.
Sources tell the New York Post that Vice President JD Vance will represent the Trump administration at a commemoration ceremony at Ground Zero.
The Source: This article includes information provided by Fox News and the New York Post.