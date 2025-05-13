Boy, 14, sought after teen girl on scooter killed in NYC crossfire: 'Babies killing babies'

The Brief A teen girl was struck in the head by a stray bullet and killed following an after-school fight in the Bronx. The victim was not the intended target but was caught in the crossfire. "These are babies killing babies," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.



The NYPD is looking for a 14-year-old boy after a 16-year-old girl was struck in the head by a stray bullet and killed following an after-school fight in the Bronx.

What we know:

According to NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, the fight began Monday around 5 p.m. outside the building that houses three schools at the intersection of Home Street and Tinton Avenue in the Morrisania section.

A group of around 20 teens were in the schoolyard when a fistfight broke out, and during the melee, a boy was punched. Tisch says someone slipped him a pistol, which he then fired.

Police say he fired three shots, with one of them hitting the victim – identified as Evette Jeffrey – in the head. She was riding a scooter nearby.

"These are babies killing babies." — NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch

Evette was not the intended target but was caught in the crossfire. She was rushed to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition, but died from her injuries.

The victim was not a student at the school and was reportedly visiting her boyfriend who attends the school. She was just around three blocks from her home.

What they're saying:

"Seemed to have been a physical dispute that the shooter was involved in and he turned back and indiscriminately shot into the crowd and the victim was shot one time in the head and died at Lincoln Hospital," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.

"These are babies killing babies," Tisch said.

What we don't know:

No description of the 14-year-old was given at the time. It's unknown if anyone else could be charged.