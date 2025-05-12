16-year-old girl dies after being shot in the head in the Bronx: NYPD

A 16-year-old girl has died after she was struck in the head by a stray bullet in the Bronx, police say.

What we know:

The victim, a 16-year-old girl, was shot in the head Monday afternoon in the Bronx. According to police, the shooting happened around 5:05 p.m. near Home Street and Tinton Avenue.

The girl was rushed to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition, but died from her injurites.

She was reportedly struck by a stray bullet during a school yard incident.

What we don't know:

There is currently no description of the suspect.

Police say an investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released, and it's unclear whether she was a student at the nearby school or why the shooting took place.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.