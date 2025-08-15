Dog stolen on NYC subway reunited with his owner

The Brief A dog owner has been reunited with his pet after the dog, Roc, was stolen from him during a subway ride. The owner, Charles Williams, is currently homeless, and was sleeping on the subway because many homeless shelters do not allow animals. NYPD officers located Roc and are going to help Williams find a shelter that allows pets.



Four days ago, a dog was stolen from his owner while he was sleeping on the subway.

Today, he was reunited with his best friend.

Roc safely recovered after dognapping

What we know:

The dog's owner is Charles Williams, reports the New York Post. Williams, who is currently homeless, reunited with his pet dog Roc earlier today, August 15, outside the 44th Precinct stationhouse in the Bronx.

Roc was stolen while Williams was riding a northbound D train in the Bronx at around 6 a.m. After watching surveillance footage, Williams was able to deduce that the man in the footage was the person sitting across from him on the train.

Williams told the Post he has been homeless for about a month, and was only sleeping on the subway because many homeless shelters do not allow animals.

Fortunately, Roc had been dropped off outside a stationhouse not far from Yankee Stadium.

Police officers are going to help Williams find a homeless shelter that will allow him and Roc to stay together later today.

What we don't know:

The dognapper remains at large, as does the identity of whoever brought Roc to the stationhouse.