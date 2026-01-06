NYC Broadway Week 2026: Dates, shows, deals

The Brief You've got to be in the city where it happens – NYC Broadway Week is nearly upon us once again. The program offers two-for-one tickets for several performances running from Jan. 20 to Feb. 12.



NYC Broadway Week

What we know:

NYC Broadway Week is a program that has taken place twice a year since 2011.

The program offers two-for-one tickets for several performances running from Jan. 20 to Feb. 12.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 14: Ginna Claire Mason and Lindsay Pearce during curtain call of the Broadway reopening of "Wicked" at Gershwin Theatre on September 14, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images)

The following shows are involved in the deal:

& Juliet

Aladdin

All Out: Comedy About Ambition

Buena Vista Social Club

Chicago

Death Becomes Her

Hadestown

Hell's Kitchen

Liberation

MJ: The Musical

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Oedipus

Oh, Mary!

Operation Mincemeat

Ragtime

Six

The Lion King

The Outsiders

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Wicked

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, Jan. 7.