NYC Broadway Week 2026: Dates, shows, deals

By
Published  January 6, 2026 5:02pm EST
Broadway
FOX 5 NY
The Brief

    • You've got to be in the city where it happens – NYC Broadway Week is nearly upon us once again.
    • The program offers two-for-one tickets for several performances running from Jan. 20 to Feb. 12.

NEW YORK - You've got to be in the city where it happens – NYC Broadway Week is nearly upon us once again.

NYC Broadway Week

What we know:

NYC Broadway Week is a program that has taken place twice a year since 2011.

The program offers two-for-one tickets for several performances running from Jan. 20 to Feb. 12.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 14:  Ginna Claire Mason and Lindsay Pearce during curtain call of the Broadway reopening of "Wicked" at Gershwin Theatre on September 14, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images)

The following shows are involved in the deal:

  • & Juliet
  • Aladdin
  • All Out: Comedy About Ambition
  • Buena Vista Social Club
  • Chicago
  • Death Becomes Her
  • Hadestown
  • Hell's Kitchen
  • Liberation
  • MJ: The Musical
  • Moulin Rouge! The Musical
  • Oedipus
  • Oh, Mary!
  • Operation Mincemeat
  • Ragtime
  • Six
  • The Lion King
  • The Outsiders
  • Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
  • Wicked

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, Jan. 7.

The Source: This article includes information from NYC Tourism's official website.

