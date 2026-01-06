NYC Broadway Week 2026: Dates, shows, deals
NEW YORK - You've got to be in the city where it happens – NYC Broadway Week is nearly upon us once again.
NYC Broadway Week is a program that has taken place twice a year since 2011.
The program offers two-for-one tickets for several performances running from Jan. 20 to Feb. 12.
The following shows are involved in the deal:
- & Juliet
- Aladdin
- All Out: Comedy About Ambition
- Buena Vista Social Club
- Chicago
- Death Becomes Her
- Hadestown
- Hell's Kitchen
- Liberation
- MJ: The Musical
- Moulin Rouge! The Musical
- Oedipus
- Oh, Mary!
- Operation Mincemeat
- Ragtime
- Six
- The Lion King
- The Outsiders
- Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
- Wicked
Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, Jan. 7.
