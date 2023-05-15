NYC bodegas get $1M in funds for increased security

article

Beginning June 1, small businesses in New York City, like bodegas, can apply to get high-level security equipment installed in their stores.

In the wake of a particularly violent year for bodegas, New York Assemblymember Amanda Septimo announced a $1M fund for bodegas in the Bronx, Harlem, and Washington Heights. The pilot program will foot the bill for equipment like high-res cameras and panic buttons.

"These establishments do so much to keep us healthy, fed, and happy, and now we are stepping up to keep them safe," Septimo said at a press conference Monday.

There is no limit to how many businesses can apply, but the grants are being given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The hope is to deter would-be robbers and protect bodegas who are often targets for such crimes. Many bodegas already have similar security measures in place, but Septimo says that's truly expensive is the upfront costs to buy and install things like cameras.

The news got mixed reviews from some bodega workers who spoke to FOX 5 New York, with some saying cameras don't do much to prevent crime while others said it was a step in the right direction.

Applications to sign up for the grand can be found online on Assemblymember Septimo and the Bronx Community Foundation's websites.

If the pilot program is successful, the goal is to expand across the city.