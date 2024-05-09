Bodega workers rally after Queens deadly stabbing

The victim of a stabbing at a store in Queens has been identified by the NYPD as 21-year-old Dylan Marino.

Police are still looking into the details of the fatal stabbing at the 24 Hours Mini Mart on Queens Boulevard and 64th Road. It happened on Tuesday just after 12:30 a.m.

The United Bodegas of America says it was an apparent beer robbery and the store clerk was defending himself.

"Experience tells us that this was a justifiable homicide," said Fernando Mateo, spokesman for the United Bodegas of America. The UBA is identifying the worker as 21-year-old Netesh Netesh.

"We are pleased to know that Netesh will not be facing any judges of jury and he is free today," said Mateo.

While the United Bodegas of America says the Queens District Attorney is not moving forward with charges, FOX 5 NY was told by a spokesperson at the office today: "This is an ongoing investigation, and we have no comment."