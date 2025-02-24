3 dead, 2 injured, 1 remains missing after boat capsizes near Staten Island

The Brief Three people are dead, two injured and one remains missing after a boat capsized off the coast of Staten Island, officials said. The boat capsized on Sunday around noon in the waters of the Ambrose Channel. One person remains in critical condition, while another is in stable condition, police said.



Boat overturned in waters near Staten Island

What we know:

The boat, which had departed from Howard Beach in Queens, capsized on Sunday at around noon in the waters of the Ambrose Channel, about 10 miles to the southeast of Staten Island’s eastern shore.

First responders recovered five people from the boat, four of whom were unresponsive. Three died, while two were airlifted to Staten Island University Hospital.

One of the injured remains in critical condition while the other is stable, police said.

One of the victims has been identified as 50-year-old Cecilio "Javier" Adames.

Friends and family described him as a selfless person.

"If you were hungry, he would feed you. If you didn't have clothes, he would give you his to put on. There's not one person that could say anything bad about him," said Edwin Morel, Adames' friend.

The Coast Guard is still searching for the missing person about five miles southeast of Breezy Point, Queens.

Timeline:

New York City 9/11 operators notified the Coast Guard four minutes after noon about a boat taking on water near Breezy Point. The Coast Guard deployed three rescue boats and a helicopter. The NYPD, FDNY and New Jersey State Police also responded.

What we don't know:

The cause of the accident, the kind of boat that sank and what it was doing in the channel was not immediately known. Authorities have not released any information about the victims.