Expand / Collapse search

These bills could ban NYC landlords and businesses from using facial recognition technology

By
Published  March 2, 2026 5:37pm EST
New York City Council
FOX 5 NY
Hearing on bills that would ban facial recognition tech in NYC

Hearing on bills that would ban facial recognition tech in NYC

The New York City Council held a hearing over two bills that would ban the use of facial recognition technology in the city.

The Brief

    • The New York City Council held a hearing over two bills that would ban city landlords and businesses from using facial recognition technology.
    • One local law would make it illegal for any public place to use biometric recognition technology to identify or verify a customer.
    • The other would prohibit landlords from installing, activating or using any biometric recognition technology that would identify tenants or their guests.

NEW YORK - The New York City Council held a hearing over two bills that would ban city landlords and businesses from using facial recognition technology.

Biometric data

What we know:

The Committee on Technology held the hearing to discuss two bills that would address the use of facial recognition technology in New York City.

One local law, introduced by Councilmember Shahana Hanif, would make it illegal for any public place to use biometric recognition technology to identify or verify a customer.

Councilmember Pierina Ana Sanchez introduced the other law, which would prohibit landlords from installing, activating or using any biometric recognition technology that would identify tenants or their guests.

AI, facial recognition, and what consumers should know about data collection

AI, facial recognition, and what consumers should know about data collection

A data privacy expert spoke with FOX 5 NY's Meredith Gorman about how AI and facial recognition are being used in stores, schools and other public spaces to collect and analyze data. The conversation outlines how this technology works, who may control the data and the current legal landscape.

A rally in support of the legislation was held outside City Hall before the hearing.

The Source: This article includes information from the New York City Council's website.

New York City Council