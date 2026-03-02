These bills could ban NYC landlords and businesses from using facial recognition technology

The Brief The New York City Council held a hearing over two bills that would ban city landlords and businesses from using facial recognition technology. One local law would make it illegal for any public place to use biometric recognition technology to identify or verify a customer. The other would prohibit landlords from installing, activating or using any biometric recognition technology that would identify tenants or their guests.



The New York City Council held a hearing over two bills that would ban city landlords and businesses from using facial recognition technology.

Biometric data

What we know:

The Committee on Technology held the hearing to discuss two bills that would address the use of facial recognition technology in New York City.

One local law, introduced by Councilmember Shahana Hanif, would make it illegal for any public place to use biometric recognition technology to identify or verify a customer.

Councilmember Pierina Ana Sanchez introduced the other law, which would prohibit landlords from installing, activating or using any biometric recognition technology that would identify tenants or their guests.

A rally in support of the legislation was held outside City Hall before the hearing.