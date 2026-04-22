NYC bill would limit minor social media use to 1 hour every day

The Brief The New York City Council is debating a bill that would limit minors' social media access to exactly one hour per day. Statistics show much higher rates of anxiety and depression among teen social media users. Lawmakers are struggling with how to actually enforce the daily time limit.



A new proposal at City Hall is sparking a major conversation about youth screen time, mental health, and government regulation.

What we know:

New York City Council is currently debating a bill that would strictly limit minors' social media usage to just one hour per day in an effort to address growing concerns over a youth mental health crisis.

The proposed legislation focuses on two primary objectives to protect minors online: time limits and targeting restrictions.

It would restrict minors' social media access to exactly one hour per day, while limiting how big tech companies can use algorithms to target minors with products, services, and addictive feeds.

Mental health

Dig deeper:

The push for this legislation is heavily backed by recent statistics regarding youth mental health. According to a 2024 report, there is a stark contrast in the mental health of teens who are active on social media versus those who are not:

27% of teens on social media experience anxiety, compared to just 12% of non-users.

14% of teens using social media report experiencing depression, compared to only 4% to 9% of their offline peers.

What they're saying:

Polling indicates broad support from adults, with 78% of parents stating they want the government to intervene and protect teens by blocking access to certain content on social media platforms.

Proponents of the bill argue that tech companies have failed to self-regulate, forcing the government's hand.

"This bill addresses the growing mental health crisis among young people by placing guardrails on excessive social media use. By limiting exposure and restricting targeted content, it prioritizes youth wellbeing over profit. Protecting children in digital spaces is a modern public safety issue," councilmembers Stevens, Kevin Riley and Nantasha Williams stated in a memo.

Enforcement

What's next:

While the intent of the bill has strong parental backing, the actual execution remains a major point of contention at City Hall.

Lawmakers are still debating exactly how a one-hour daily limit would be enforced, and how parental consent will factor into the restrictions.

The bill is also expected to face fierce opposition from tech companies and civil liberties groups. Experts anticipate that big tech will argue the bill violates their First Amendment rights and unfairly handcuffs their ability to distribute their services and reach their audiences.