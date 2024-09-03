Best, worst places to retire in 2024: These NY, NJ, CT cities made the list
NEW YORK - Looking to retire?
WalletHub has released their list of the Best & Worst Places to Retire in 2024, and a number of NY, NJ and CT cities made the list – though toward the bottom.
JUMP TO: NEW YORK l NEW JERSEY l CONNECTICUT
The website compared the retiree-friendliness of over 180 U.S. cities across 45 key metrics, ranging from the cost of living and tax laws to the availability of activities and the quality of health care.
"It’s important to choose wisely when picking where to retire, as many retirees are on a fixed income," said Chip Lupo, Wallethub analyst. "As a result, the best cities for retired people are those that minimize taxes and expenses, as well as have good opportunities for retirees to continue paid work for extra income, if they choose to do so."
Here are the rankings for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut:
New York
Buffalo
- Overall rank: 115
- Total score: 46.13
- Affordability rank: 133
- Activities rank: 45
- Quality of life rank: 107
- Health care rank: 120
Rochester
- Overall rank: 120
- Total score: 45.92
- Affordability rank: 141
- Activities rank: 40
- Quality of life rank: 129
- Health care rank: 67
New York City
- Overall rank: 135
- Total score: 44.62
- Affordability rank: 182
- Activities rank: 19
- Quality of life rank: 27
- Health care rank: 76
Yonkers
- Overall rank: 139
- Total score: 44.50
- Affordability rank: 177
- Activities rank: 65
- Quality of life rank: 55
- Health care rank: 14
New Jersey
Jersey City
- Overall rank: 156
- Total score: 42.36
- Affordability rank: 172
- Activities rank: 90
- Quality of life rank: 63
- Health care rank: 59
Newark
- Overall rank: 178
- Total score: 38.18
- Affordability rank: 159
- Activities rank: 87
- Quality of life rank: 163
- Health care rank: 118
Connecticut
New Haven
- Overall rank: 131
- Total score: 45.09
- Affordability rank: 150
- Activities rank: 139
- Quality of life rank: 144
- Health care rank: 1
Bridgeport
- Overall rank: 175
- Total score: 38.48
- Affordability rank: 175
- Activities rank: 154
- Quality of life rank: 153
- Health care rank: 19
"In addition, the top cities provide high-quality health care and offer plenty of enjoyable activities for retirees," Lupo said.
Orando was ranked first, followed by Miami and Minneapolis.
To see the full list, click HERE.