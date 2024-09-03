Best, worst places to retire in 2024: These NY, NJ, CT cities made the list

Looking to retire?

WalletHub has released their list of the Best & Worst Places to Retire in 2024, and a number of NY, NJ and CT cities made the list – though toward the bottom.

The website compared the retiree-friendliness of over 180 U.S. cities across 45 key metrics, ranging from the cost of living and tax laws to the availability of activities and the quality of health care.

"It’s important to choose wisely when picking where to retire, as many retirees are on a fixed income," said Chip Lupo, Wallethub analyst. "As a result, the best cities for retired people are those that minimize taxes and expenses, as well as have good opportunities for retirees to continue paid work for extra income, if they choose to do so."

Here are the rankings for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut:

Buffalo

Overall rank: 115

Total score: 46.13

Affordability rank: 133

Activities rank: 45

Quality of life rank: 107

Health care rank: 120

Rochester

Overall rank: 120

Total score: 45.92

Affordability rank: 141

Activities rank: 40

Quality of life rank: 129

Health care rank: 67

New York City

Overall rank: 135

Total score: 44.62

Affordability rank: 182

Activities rank: 19

Quality of life rank: 27

Health care rank: 76

Yonkers

Overall rank: 139

Total score: 44.50

Affordability rank: 177

Activities rank: 65

Quality of life rank: 55

Health care rank: 14

Jersey City

Overall rank: 156

Total score: 42.36

Affordability rank: 172

Activities rank: 90

Quality of life rank: 63

Health care rank: 59

Newark

Overall rank: 178

Total score: 38.18

Affordability rank: 159

Activities rank: 87

Quality of life rank: 163

Health care rank: 118

New Haven

Overall rank: 131

Total score: 45.09

Affordability rank: 150

Activities rank: 139

Quality of life rank: 144

Health care rank: 1

Bridgeport

Overall rank: 175

Total score: 38.48

Affordability rank: 175

Activities rank: 154

Quality of life rank: 153

Health care rank: 19

"In addition, the top cities provide high-quality health care and offer plenty of enjoyable activities for retirees," Lupo said.

Orando was ranked first, followed by Miami and Minneapolis.

