NYC beaches to reopen for swimming on July 1

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio made the long-awaited announcement at his Wednesday morning press briefing that the city’s beaches will officially re-open for swimming on July 1.

“Let’s keep in mind, we have to do this the right way,” De Blasio said. “So there’s social distancing, still, on the beach. There are face coverings, still, on the beach. We’ve got to be smart.”

Lifeguards will be on duty at the city’s eight public beaches from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For those who would prefer not to get any sandy between their toes, De Blasio also announced new ways for New Yorkers to try and beat the heat.

The city is planning to reopen nearly 1,000 sprinklers, spray showers, and misting stations across the five boroughs and has already registered more than 37,000 senior households for free air-conditioning units.

Mayor De Blasio is advising people to travel only with their immediate family members and to keep their blankets and chairs at least 10 feet away from others.

