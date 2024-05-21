NYC beaches set to open for Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of the summer for millions of Americans, and New Yorkers can look forward to spending time on the city's reopened beaches.

Beginning Saturday, May 25, all city-run beaches across the city will be open and free to the public and will remain accessible through September 8.

Lifeguards will be on duty daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, due to an ongoing lifeguard shortage, certain sections of beaches will be unguarded and marked with red flags. Swimming is strictly prohibited in these areas and outside lifeguard hours.

To maintain beach cleanliness and safety, the city will monitor and inspect beaches, water quality, and beach facilities every day during beach season.

Each bah will be classified based on its sanitary conditions. Color-coded signs will indicate the status of each beach:

Open — swimming and wading permitted (green sign)

Advisory — Swimming and wading permitted but not recommended (yellow sign)

Closed — Swimming and wading not permitted (red sign)

You can check the status of NYC beaches by using the Health Department's beach water quality map.

For those looking to explore beyond the city, information on New York state beaches is available at parks.ny.gov/parks