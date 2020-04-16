NYC beaches, pools could stay closed all summer

Beach season could be canceled in New York City for the summer of 2020.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says it's going to be tough to project when and if New York City beaches will open for the summer due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"I don't see that happening anytime soon," de Blasio said at a Thursday morning news conference. "The notion of having lifeguards and people coming into the beach like normal, we don't have that in our sights yet."

The New York City Parks department manages 14 miles of beaches. They were scheduled to reopen on May 23, 2020.

The mayor's updated budget proposal calls for the closure of all outdoor pools for the entire summer to save $12 million. The pool closures are part of $2 billion in cuts to try to deal with the fiscal fallout from the coronavirus.

The mayor says New Yorkers need to start lowering their expectations. He said the idea of large groups of people gathering is not coming anytime soon.

"That jump should only happen when we are sure we are not going to exacerbate the disease," de Blasio said.

He said he has not even started to see the indicators moving in the right direction to loosen social distancing rules.

"You can't plan on summer right now," de Blasio said.