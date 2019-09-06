NYC beaches closed due to Hurricane Dorian

Image 1 of 2 ▼

All of New York City’s beaches will be closed to swimming and surfing from September 6 through September 7 due to dangerous conditions expected to be created as a result of Hurricane Dorian.

The National Weather Service has predicted a dangerous rip current threat in the area, along with possible ocean swells of up to 10 feet.

“We implore New Yorkers to take the closures seriously and not to risk their safety by ignoring this directive and swimming and surfing while our shores are experiencing the impacts from Hurricane Dorian,” said NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell J. Silver, FAICP.

Lifeguards and enforcement staff with NYC Parks will be posted along the coastline to enforce the swimming and stuffing ban.

The city’s 53 outdoor public pools and 650 spray showers will remain open during this time with normal operations.