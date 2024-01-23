NYC battling $100M toll evasion crisis: Lawmakers call for crackdown on hidden plates

Lawmakers in NYC are calling for a crackdown on toll beaters, who use fake or covered license plates to dodge the tolls or tickets.

According to officials, MTA Bridges and Tunnels recovered over $35 million from recidivist toll scofflaws in 2023, while the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced that it had recovered over $25 million from toll evaders in the same period.

Despite these efforts, the city is still losing approximately $100 million annually due to obscured license plates, Comptroller Brad Lander reported, with that number only growing by the year.

RELATED: Port Authority raises tolls in NJ, NY

"Unfortunately, a small but rapidly growing number of drivers are illegally obscuring their license plates in order to speed without getting caught. These scofflaws are putting their neighbors’ lives and safety at risk – and cheating the City out of $100 million a year," Lander said.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul proposed a crackdown on covered plates in her state budget plan, as more drivers are expected to try to cheat tolls if congestion pricing is implemented.

Under the proposed law, police would have the authority to impose a Class A misdemeanor charge for toll theft. More severe offenses, involving tolls over $1,000 and $3,000, could lead to Class E and Class D felony charges, respectively.

Lawmakers are arguing for stronger penalties, especially for repeat offenders.

Related article

The Port Authority disclosed that six individuals owe more than $100,000 each in tolls, with EM Padilla Trucking Corp of Weehawken, New Jersey, topping the list at over $201,000.

The comptroller's report further reveals a troubling trend: 22% of speeding violations captured by cameras went unprocessed due to unreadable plates.

Moreover, the use of so-called "ghost plates" has skyrocketed by over 5,000% since 2019.

"This is an issue that I have fallen short on myself, so I know firsthand how important it is to educate the public and get this system right, and for all of us to practice responsible driving," Lander said.