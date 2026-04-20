NYC faces bathroom shortage ahead of FIFA World Cup

The Brief The FIFA World Cup is less than two months away, and New York City officials are facing growing concerns about a shortage of public bathrooms as millions of visitors are expected to arrive. Lawmakers say the city currently has about one public restroom for every 8,500 residents and have introduced a bill requiring a plan to expand access before the first match at MetLife Stadium on June 13. City officials say they are mapping existing restroom locations and launching programs to support small businesses during the tournament, with additional legislation expected soon.



The FIFA World Cup is less than two months away, and New York City Council members are raising concerns about a shortage of public bathrooms as the region prepares to host matches.

What we know:

The first game at MetLife Stadium is scheduled for June 13, and officials say the city’s current infrastructure may not be enough to handle the expected surge in visitors.

City officials estimate there is roughly one public restroom for every 8,500 residents across the five boroughs, a ratio some lawmakers say already leaves New Yorkers waiting in long lines at popular locations like Bryant Park.

The luxury bathroom at Bryant Park is open to the public on May 9, 2017 in New York. The free-of-charge public bathroom that cost nearly $300,000 is expected to have more than 1 million visitors a year according to park officials. / AFP PHOTO / Don E Expand

A bill introduced last week would require the city to develop a plan to expand public bathroom access ahead of the international event.

The New York/New Jersey Host Committee projects about 1.2 million people will visit the region during the World Cup, adding urgency to the issue.

Menin says city is mapping public restroom locations across parks

What they're saying:

In an interview Monday on "Good Day New York," New York City Department of Small Business Services Commissioner Dynishal Gross Menin said the city is taking steps to address the issue while also supporting local businesses.

"With the FIFA World Cup bringing an influx of visitors, we are working to improve access to public restrooms and support local businesses," Menin said.

Menin said the city is mapping public restroom locations across parks and other areas so visitors and residents can more easily find them.

Public toilets at Prospect Park on November 14, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York. For 25 cents a person gets 15 minutes in a personal stall with heat, warm water and a self cleaning washroom. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Get Expand

"So we actually have a number of public bathrooms all across the city in parks and elsewhere. So we’re doing a whole map of that so people know where they can get access to public bathrooms," she said.

She added the city is also launching programs to help small businesses benefit from increased tourism.

"We’re also doing a program to support small businesses during FIFA because this is an opportunity and really an obligation to make sure that our New York City small businesses are being promoted and not left out of the equation," Menin said.

The new bathroom building in Washington Square Park with shingled concrete wall and a cantilevered roof with wood trim is seen on Friday, May 8, 2015 in San Francisco, Calif. (Photo By Lea Suzuki/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

She said additional legislation tied to those efforts is expected soon.

Council members say improving restroom access is critical not only for tourists but for residents who rely on public facilities every day.

New York New Jersey's group stage games

The first 2026 FIFA World Cup game to be hosted in New York/New Jersey will be played on June 13.

New York New Jersey's full match schedule is as follows:

Group Stage: June 13, 2026

Brazil vs. Morocco (Group C)

Group Stage: June 16, 2026

France vs. Senegal (Group I)

Group Stage: June 22, 2026

Norway vs. Senegal (Group I)

Group Stage: June 25, 2026

Ecuador vs. Germany (Group E)

Group Stage: June 27, 2026

Panama vs. England (Group L)

Why you should care:

Hosting the final, on top of the group games, elevates New York/New Jersey as a global hub for the 2026 tournament. With 48 participating teams and 104 total games across three countries, the final match will draw the world’s attention to the region.

Local fans and supporters of multiple nations will have a chance to see top-tier soccer live, while the tournament’s infrastructure, venues, and fan zones are being prepared to handle enormous crowds.

The Source: This report is based on information from FIFA and City Council Speaker Julie Menin.



