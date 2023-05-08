NYC bar named best in North America

article

New Yorkers, raise a glass in celebration, as the best bar in North America calls the Big Apple home.

The results are in, and Manhattan's Double Chicken Please has taken home the coveted title of "Best Bar in North America" for 2023.

Perrier's annual list of the 50 Best Bars in North America has been released, and Double Chicken Please is sitting pretty at the top spot. Located on the Lower East Side near the intersection of Delancey and Allen Streets, the bar describes itself as "inspired by the exploration and experimentation of traditional drinks and dishes."

Drinkers at DCP can visit the bar's Back Room, which has a rotating list of drinks that deconstruct, redefine, and rebuild iconic dishes into liquid form. Think Japanese Cold Noodle, Cold Pizza, Key Lime Pie, NY Beet Salad, and Mango Sticky Rice, to name a few.

But Double Chicken Please isn't the only NYC bar to make the list. Katana Kitten in the West Village earned the #3 spot, and Dante in the West Village and Greenwich Village nailed #6. Attaboy on the Lower East Side came in at #13, Employees Only in the West Village at #14, Mace in Greenwich Village at #18, Martiny's in Gramercy Park at #29, Maison Premiere in Williamsburg at #39, the Dead Rabbit in Lower Manhattan at #44, Clover Club in Carroll Gardens at #46, and Milady's in SoHo at #50 also made the list.