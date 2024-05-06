Quadruple shooting at Queens baby shower leaves 1 dead; victim ID'd

The 24-year-old man who was shot and killed over the weekend at a NYC baby shower in Queens has been identified, the NYPD said.

According to police, Jefari Dobie, of Brooklyn, was one of four people shot on Saturday around 1:30 p.m. near 108-11 Atlantic Avenue in Richmond Hill, where a group of people were celebrating.

Dobie was shot in the chest and taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A police source told FOX 5 NY's Jessica Fermoso that people were outside the location when an unknown individual started firing at them.

Pictures of the scene show flipped-over tables and pink and blue party decorations scattered across the floor after gunfire erupted. Both doors to the venue were riddled with over a dozen bullet holes.

Two others were injured in the shooting, police said: A 45-year-old man was shot in the leg, and a 26-year-old man was shot in the arm. They were taken to NY Presbyterian Queens Hospital in stable condition.

In addition, a 43-year-old man arrived at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, via private means, with two gunshot wounds to the arm and one gunshot wound to the leg. He was listed in stable condition.

There was no one in custody.