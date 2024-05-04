Queens quadruple shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

article

Four men were shot at a gathering in Queens Saturday night, according to police.

Officials responded to the shooting around 1:30 a.m. near 108-11 Atlantic Avenue in Richmond Hill where a group of people seemed to be celebrating.

Pictures of the scene show flipped-over tables, and chairs, spilled drinks, and party decorations scattered across the floor after gunfire erupted.

Both doors to the venue were covered in nearly a dozen bullet holes.

When police arrived, they found a 24-year-old man shot in the chest, a 45-year-old man shot in the leg, a 26-year-old shot in the arm, and another 24-year-old man who was also shot, in critical condition.

The 24-year-old was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The others are in stable condition.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

It is unclear what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.