NYC program gifts bicycles to asylum seekers

On Saturday, New Immigrant Community Empowerment, also known as NICE, hosted its first bike distribution and transportation info day for asylum seekers.

"It was a no-brainer to fill a void and help a new population coming to the city. So we asked regular New Yorkers to donate unused bikes," said Jeremy Lockett, the community outreach manager for Bike New York.

The event was held in Jackson Heights, Queens and was a partnership between Bike New York and the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs.

The bikes went to migrants who have recently arrived in the city.

"It is very important to be able to get around," said Oscar of Venezuela, who arrived a year ago.

He was one of the dozens who received a new bike, and was beyond thankful.

"Incredible, I feel happy because it is a wonderful gift for me, you know," he said. "I have never been gifted almost anything in life and it is a wonderful gift to know that the city of New York and this country, the United States, are helping us. I am grateful to all the organizations, they make dreams come true."

For many asylum seekers, they arrived in New York City with just the clothes on their backs. They say being able to get a bike means they have a way to get around.

"Having a transportation like a bike means you are going to be able to find a job, go to work, go to a medical appointment, go to attorney appointment, go pick up the kids, it's so useful, right? And at the same time it's a joyful experience," said Nilbia Coyote, the Executive Director of NICE.

The Department of transportation donated 200 vision zero helmets.

Officials expect to distribute more bikes throughout the summer.