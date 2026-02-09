These NYC area schools were named among top universities in the world

article

The Brief Time Magazine ranked the top universities all around the world in a recent study. Schools from New York and New Jersey were featured. Several local schools appeared in the Top 100.



If you're looking to continue your education at one of the best schools in the world, you won't have to travel very far — you may even be able to stay in-state.

What we know:

Time Magazine recently released its list of the "World's Top Universities of 2026," featuring schools from New York and New Jersey.

New York

Cornell University, Columbia University and New York University were all named in the Top 100 schools across the world. At least two other New York schools appeared in the Top 500.

No. 15 Cornell University (Ithaca)

No. 55 Columbia University (New York City)

No. 86 New York University (New York City)

No. 143 University of Rochester (Rochester)

No. 257 Stony Brook University (Stony Brook)

New Jersey

Princeton University was the only New Jersey school to make the Top 100, claiming the 11th spot, while Rutgers University came in at No. 275.

Dig deeper:

Time determined the "World's Top Universities of 2026" by analyzing eligible universities on three key pillars: academic capacity and performance, innovation and economic impact, and global engagement.

"The ranking places emphasis on the extent to which students achieve extraordinary success, for instance in patenting new inventions or rising to leadership roles in business," Times stated. "These lists help us understand where students are likely to achieve the greatest success and contribute most to society as the world order shifts."