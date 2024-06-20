Expand / Collapse search

NYC area schools dismissing early due to extreme heat: LIST

By
Updated  June 20, 2024 10:04am EDT
New York
FOX 5 NY

NYC weather forecast

FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods has the details.

NEW YORK - Several school districts across the NYC area are being dismissed early due to the extreme heat.

JUMP TO COUNTY: DUTCHESS l ORANGE l PUTNAM l ROCKLAND l ULSTER l WESTCHESTER

See below for the full list:

Dutchess County

Arlington Central School District

  • On Thursday and Friday, middle schools will be dismissed at 10 a.m. and elementary schools will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m.

Beacon City School District

  • On Thursday and Friday, according to Patch.com, RMS will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. ES will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m.

Carmel Central School District

  • On Thursday, CHS will be dismissed at 10:45 a.m. If students have afternoon regents, they will be dismissed at 2 p.m. GFMS will be dismissed at 11:20 a.m. Elementary will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m.
  • On Friday, CHS will be dismissed at 10:45 a.m. GFMS will be dismissed at 11 a.m. Elementary will dismiss at noon.

Dover Union Free School District

  • On Thursday and Friday, Wingdale and Dover elementary schools will have a half-day. Dover Middle School will have their normal schedule.

Pawling Central School District

  • On Thursday and Friday, pre-K-8 had a 2-hour early dismissal already scheduled.

Pine Plains Central School District

  • On Thursday and Friday, ES students will be dismissed at noon.

Wappingers Central School District

  • On Thursday and Friday, Junior HS will be dismissed at 10:25 a.m. ES will be dismissed at 11:25 a.m.

Orange County

Florida Union Free School District

  • On Thursday and Friday, Seward 6th grade will be dismissed at 10:30 a.m., Golden Hill PreK-5 will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. Golden Hill Club Kids canceled both days.

Goshen Central School District

  • On Thursday and Friday, SAS will be dismissed at a regular time. GIS will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. CJH will be dismissed at 10:30 a.m.

Highland Falls-Fort Montgomery Central School District

  • On Thursday, according to Patch.com, pre-K will be dismissed at 11 a.m. and K-8 will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m.
  • On Friday, pre-K and K-8 were already scheduled for a half-day.

Minisink Valley Central School District

  • On Thursday and Friday, MS will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. ES will be dismissed at 12:40 p.m.

Monroe-Woodbury Central School District

  • On Thursday, according to Patch.com, UPK will be dismissed at 11:10 a.m. M-W MS will be dismissed at 11:37 a.m. Sapphire & Smith Clove (K-1) will be dismissed at 11:45 a.m. Central Valley, North Main, Pine Tree will be dismissed at 12:45 p.m.
  • On Friday, early dismissal was already scheduled.

Port Jervis City School District

  • On Thursday and Friday, there were already scheduled half-days for K-8.

Valley Central School District

  • On Thursday and Friday, MS will be dismissed at 11:50 a.m. ES will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. ALC will be dismissed at 12:15 p.m.

Wallkill Central School District

  • On Thursday and Friday, early dismissals were already scheduled: MS at 11:05 a.m., ES at noon.

Putnam County

Haldane Central School District

  • On Thursday, according to Patch.com, MS will be dismissed at 10:30 a.m., and ES will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m.
  • Friday is already scheduled as a half-day for ES and MS.

Rockland County

East Ramapo Central School District

  • On Thursday, the school district will dismiss early.

Ulster County

Kingston City School District

  • On Friday, according to Patch.com, there was an already scheduled early dismissal for pre-K-8. Pre-K-4 will be dismissed at noon. Grades 5-8 will be dismissed at 11 a.m.

Marlboro Central School District 

  • On Friday, according to Patch.com, there was an already scheduled early dismissal for MMS at 10:30 a.m. and MES at 11:30 a.m.

Westchester County

Briarcliff Manor Union Free School District

  • On Friday, according to Patch.com, Todd Elementary will be dismissed at 11:15 a.m.

Eastchester Union Free School District

  • On Thursday and Friday, MS will be dismissed at 10:50 a.m., AH/GV will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. and WV will be dismissed at 11:40 a.m.

Elmsford Union Free School District 

  • On Thursday and Friday, Alice E. Grady Elementary School will be dismissed at 11:15 a.m., and Carl L. Dixson Primary School will be dismissed at 11:35 a.m.

Pelham Union Free School District

  • On Thursday and Friday, Colonial, Prospect Hill and Siwanoy will be dismissed at noon.

Poughkeepsie City School District

  • Thursday will see an early release for ES and MS.
  • Friday will see a half-day for ES. Early release for MS.

Yonkers Public Schools

  • On Thursday and Friday, Superintendent Anibal Soler announced a half-day schedule for students in pre-K through 8th grade. Schools starting at 8:35 a.m. will dismiss at 12 p.m., and schools starting at 7:35 a.m. will dismiss at 11:00 a.m.