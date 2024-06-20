NYC area schools dismissing early due to extreme heat: LIST
NEW YORK - Several school districts across the NYC area are being dismissed early due to the extreme heat.
JUMP TO COUNTY: DUTCHESS l ORANGE l PUTNAM l ROCKLAND l ULSTER l WESTCHESTER
See below for the full list:
Dutchess County
Arlington Central School District
- On Thursday and Friday, middle schools will be dismissed at 10 a.m. and elementary schools will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m.
Beacon City School District
- On Thursday and Friday, according to Patch.com, RMS will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. ES will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m.
Carmel Central School District
- On Thursday, CHS will be dismissed at 10:45 a.m. If students have afternoon regents, they will be dismissed at 2 p.m. GFMS will be dismissed at 11:20 a.m. Elementary will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m.
- On Friday, CHS will be dismissed at 10:45 a.m. GFMS will be dismissed at 11 a.m. Elementary will dismiss at noon.
Dover Union Free School District
- On Thursday and Friday, Wingdale and Dover elementary schools will have a half-day. Dover Middle School will have their normal schedule.
Pawling Central School District
- On Thursday and Friday, pre-K-8 had a 2-hour early dismissal already scheduled.
Pine Plains Central School District
- On Thursday and Friday, ES students will be dismissed at noon.
Wappingers Central School District
- On Thursday and Friday, Junior HS will be dismissed at 10:25 a.m. ES will be dismissed at 11:25 a.m.
Orange County
Florida Union Free School District
- On Thursday and Friday, Seward 6th grade will be dismissed at 10:30 a.m., Golden Hill PreK-5 will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. Golden Hill Club Kids canceled both days.
Goshen Central School District
- On Thursday and Friday, SAS will be dismissed at a regular time. GIS will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. CJH will be dismissed at 10:30 a.m.
Highland Falls-Fort Montgomery Central School District
- On Thursday, according to Patch.com, pre-K will be dismissed at 11 a.m. and K-8 will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m.
- On Friday, pre-K and K-8 were already scheduled for a half-day.
Minisink Valley Central School District
- On Thursday and Friday, MS will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. ES will be dismissed at 12:40 p.m.
Monroe-Woodbury Central School District
- On Thursday, according to Patch.com, UPK will be dismissed at 11:10 a.m. M-W MS will be dismissed at 11:37 a.m. Sapphire & Smith Clove (K-1) will be dismissed at 11:45 a.m. Central Valley, North Main, Pine Tree will be dismissed at 12:45 p.m.
- On Friday, early dismissal was already scheduled.
Port Jervis City School District
- On Thursday and Friday, there were already scheduled half-days for K-8.
Valley Central School District
- On Thursday and Friday, MS will be dismissed at 11:50 a.m. ES will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. ALC will be dismissed at 12:15 p.m.
Wallkill Central School District
- On Thursday and Friday, early dismissals were already scheduled: MS at 11:05 a.m., ES at noon.
Putnam County
Haldane Central School District
- On Thursday, according to Patch.com, MS will be dismissed at 10:30 a.m., and ES will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m.
- Friday is already scheduled as a half-day for ES and MS.
Rockland County
East Ramapo Central School District
- On Thursday, the school district will dismiss early.
Ulster County
Kingston City School District
- On Friday, according to Patch.com, there was an already scheduled early dismissal for pre-K-8. Pre-K-4 will be dismissed at noon. Grades 5-8 will be dismissed at 11 a.m.
Marlboro Central School District
- On Friday, according to Patch.com, there was an already scheduled early dismissal for MMS at 10:30 a.m. and MES at 11:30 a.m.
Westchester County
Briarcliff Manor Union Free School District
- On Friday, according to Patch.com, Todd Elementary will be dismissed at 11:15 a.m.
Eastchester Union Free School District
- On Thursday and Friday, MS will be dismissed at 10:50 a.m., AH/GV will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. and WV will be dismissed at 11:40 a.m.
Elmsford Union Free School District
- On Thursday and Friday, Alice E. Grady Elementary School will be dismissed at 11:15 a.m., and Carl L. Dixson Primary School will be dismissed at 11:35 a.m.
Pelham Union Free School District
- On Thursday and Friday, Colonial, Prospect Hill and Siwanoy will be dismissed at noon.
Poughkeepsie City School District
- Thursday will see an early release for ES and MS.
- Friday will see a half-day for ES. Early release for MS.
Yonkers Public Schools
- On Thursday and Friday, Superintendent Anibal Soler announced a half-day schedule for students in pre-K through 8th grade. Schools starting at 8:35 a.m. will dismiss at 12 p.m., and schools starting at 7:35 a.m. will dismiss at 11:00 a.m.