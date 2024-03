A woman's body was found stuffed in a duffle bag inside a NYC apartment, FOX 5 NY has learned.

The NYPD responded to a wellness check on Thursday around 4:30 p.m. on E. 31 St. in Kips Bay.

According to police, the woman was identified as 52-year-old Nadia Vitel. She was pronounced dead on scene.

The cause of death was unknown.