NYC announces COVID vaccination plan for children 6 months and older

New York City could begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children 6 months and older as early as June 22, announced city officials Friday. The vaccination plan is pending final guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Beginning June 21, parents and guardians can use the city’s COVID-19 Vaccine Finder to find locations across the five boroughs to vaccinate children aged 6 months through, and including, 5 years of age. Ten city vaccine hubs will offer the Moderna vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine will also be available at non-city sites to children 6 months and older.

A CDC advisory committee is scheduled to vote in favor of the vaccine Saturday, giving it the final approval to be rolled out across the country.

"The next step towards a return to normalcy is around the corner for our youngest New Yorkers," said Mayor Eric Adams. "I know how long parents and caretakers of our little ones have been waiting for the moment their youngest would have access to a COVID-19 vaccine, and as soon as that moment comes, I want them to know we will be ready.

The Department of Health and Mental Hygiene recommends that parents reach out to their children’s pediatricians early to see if they will make the COVID-19 vaccine available at their offices.

"We’ve been waiting so long for a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine for our babies, and thankfully that time has arrived," Health Commissioner Dr. Vasan said. "While we still await formal federal guidance, we want parents to know that the vaccine is here, it is safe, and it protects against COVID-19 and its most severe complications."

Parents can also call 877-VAX-4NYC to make an appointment at one of the city's sites.

The Food and Drug Administration issued emergency authorization Friday for the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months and older.

Manhattan

Times Square

M-Su

10 AM – 5 PM

NYC Health Dept. – Uptown Clinic (in East Harlem)

M-Sa

9 AM– 5 PM

Queens

Queens Mall

M-Su

9 AM – 6 PM

NYC Health Dept. – Corona Clinic

M-F

9 AM – 5 P M

NYC Vaccine Hub – Long Island City

Th-Su

10 AM – 7 PM

Bronx

NYC Health Dept. – Morrisania Clinic

W-Sa

9 AM – 5 PM

Staten Island

NYC Vaccine Hub – Empire Outlets

M-Su

10 AM – 5 PM

Brooklyn

NYC Vaccine Hub – The Jefferson

Th-Su

10 AM – 7 PM

NYC Vaccine Hub – The Livonia

Th-Su

10 AM – 7 PM

NYC Vaccine Hub – Brooklyn Children's Museum

W-Su