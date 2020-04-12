NYC announces 500 job openings at city hospitals; more to be announced

With unemployment rates soaring during the coronavirus pandemic, New York City has established a new initiative to hire New Yorkers to work in the city's hospitals.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Sunday that the Health and Hospitals System is looking to fill 500 openings.

"To all New Yorkers looking for work, join a team of heroes," said de Blasio. "Help out in our hospitals fighting back the coronavirus."

The temporary, non-clinical jobs start with a 90-day assignment. The openings include but are not limited to jobs transporting patients, clerical work and maintenance.

"Anyone who wants to help us out go to NYC.gov/coronavirus. You can apply right away," said de Blasio.

Economists say about 30 percent of New Yorkers are now unemployed due to the pandemic.

A startling 6.6 million people sought unemployment benefits, according to the latest jobs report. It's a grim landmark with more than one in 10 workers having lost their jobs in just the past three weeks to the coronavirus outbreak.

The figures collectively constitute the largest and fastest string of job losses in records dating to 1948. By contrast, during the Great Recession it took 44 weeks — roughly 10 months — for unemployment claims to go as high as they now have in less than a month.