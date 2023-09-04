NYC and Staten Island Ferry workers announce first deal in 13 years

After a 13-year gap, Staten Island Ferry workers and New York City officials have struck a new deal, ending one of the longest wage disputes in the U.S.

Roughly 95 percent of members of the Marine Engineers' Beneficial Association (MEBA), which represents roughly 150 Staten Island ferry workers, voted for the deal, the first since 2010.

The new contract is retroactive to November 7, 2010, and will run through January 4, 2027.

Union members will receive back pay reflecting the terms of the new contract, which offers raises to captains, assistant captains, and mates consistent with civilian union patterns.

Marine engineers and Chief marine engineers will also get retroactive raises in line with the wage determination issued by the city’s comptroller months ago. The contract also establishes new salary rates and a 40-hour work week taking effect next month.

That work will now divided among four 10-hour workdays, and it’ll replace the current 32-hour work week.

New MEBA employees will be added to a five-step salary schedule, including those hired or promoted on or after October 1.



