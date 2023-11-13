Amtrak service suspensions continue due to structural issues inside NYC parking garage

A major disruption in Amtrak service north of the city continued Monday due to structural issues with a parking garage on the corner of 51st and 10th Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen.

New York City's Department of Buildings shared pictures of holes in the structure that halted Amtrak service and left some travelers stranded for hours.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Credit: NYC Department of Buildings

City engineers are continuing to assess the building as dozens of vehicles inside remain stuck.

The DoB says the structural concerns are confined to the area below the parking garage.

Service between the city and the Croton-Harmon station in Westchester County was halted Sunday after structural problems were discovered at the parking garage on West 51st Street.

Amtrak said passengers traveling between New York City and Croton-Harmon could take Metro-North, which is honoring Amtrak tickets.

Amtrak spokesperson Jason Abrams said railroad officials don't know when full service will be restored.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that city engineers were dispatched to the parking garage to assess the situation.

"We are working closely with Amtrak and other transit partners to protect public safety and maintain regular communication with riders," Adams said on X, formerly Twitter.

New York City officials stepped up the inspection of parking garages after a three-story parking structure in lower Manhattan collapsed in April, killing one worker, injuring several others and crushing dozens of cars.