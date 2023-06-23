NYC proposed bill aims to raise fines for alternate side parking violations

A New York City council member is looking to make sure New Yorkers move their vehicles for alternate side parking.

A new proposed bill introduced Thursday by Lincoln Restler could see fines for not moving your vehicle rise significantly after the first ticket.

How much would fines increase?

First-time violation: $65.

Subsequent violations: $100.

Vehicle towed after three tickets in a year.

Restler said the reason for the bill is not only to get the street sweepers to do their jobs, but also to deter drivers who feel paying tickets is cheaper than the fees for off-street parking.