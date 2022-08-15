NYC airports may see 2-hour delays due to staffing issues

Passengers traveling from airports across the New York City area may be facing two-hour delays Monday evening, due to staffing issues.

"Due to the availability of staff tonight, the FAA must reduce the flow of aircraft in certain airspace serving New York City to maintain safety," the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

Travelers could see delays of up to two hours at JFK Airport, LaGuardia Airport, and Newark Liberty International Airport.

The FAA is advising passengers to prepare for delays and monitor www.fly.faa.gov for any future updates, along with checking with their airline for information about specific flights.

Airlines and the FAA have traded blame for flight delays and cancellations this summer. Much of the airlines' charges have focused on a flight-control center in Jacksonville, Florida. The FAA has promised to increase staffing there.

Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines have said that FAA staffing issues have prevented them from operating all the flights to Florida that they would like to schedule.