NYC air quality: Thursday alerts across the tri-state area

Air quality alerts are in place Thursday until 11 p.m. across the tri-state area.

According to FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods, there is the potential for the air quality to take a dive because of high levels of ozone.

Woods said as the day goes on and the heat and humidity get going, the air quality may start to slide down.

Earlier this month, smoke from the Canadian wildfires blanketed New York City with some of the most unhealthy air quality levels on the planet.

Air quality concerns could disrupt summer plans

The hundreds of wildfires burning throughout Canada will keep burning, according to experts, throughout the summer until the first snowfall of winter, leading Accuweather forecasters to coin this the summer of smoke and haze for much of the Midwest and Northeast.

People suffering from asthma and respiratory disease are being encouraged to dust off those N-95 masks and keep them handy as smoky haze is expected to descend on the horizon, clearing out only temporarily with rain and wind pattern changes until settling back in the skies again and lowering the air quality to dangerous levels.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ A view of the hazy city during bad air quality as smoke of Canadian wildfires brought in by wind. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Low air quality can lead to serious health effects. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warning people to watch out of symptoms of breathing in the smoke: headache, chest pain, coughing, sneezing, eye irritation, trouble breathing and fatigue.

LaGuardia Airport Status

There are no ground stops or delays at the moment, according to the FAA

Newark Airport Status

There are no ground stops or delays at the moment, according to the FAA

JFK Airport Status