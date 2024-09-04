NYC adds 24 new schools, 'most K-12 seats in 20 years': What to know

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Schools Chancellor David Banks announced the opening of 24 new school buildings ahead of the 2024-2025 school year.

The school buildings include 11,010 seats that will be available for students in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens.

This marks the most K-12 seats by the School Construction Authority (SCA) since 2003.

"This is fantastic news for many schools in Southern Brooklyn that have been struggling with severe overcrowding for years." — New York State Senator Iwen Chu

The mayor touted on Wednesday that the seats were in addition to over 20,000 student seats previously added over the course of his administration.

School officials believe the addition of new school buildings and modernized facilities will enhance the quality of education for New York students.

SCA President and CEO Kubota says the new schools are "more than just buildings; they are vibrant, dynamic spaces where young minds can explore, create, and grow."

"I am very proud to be here today alongside Mayor Adams for the unveiling of P.S. 487 — one of the much-needed schools the city has built for our growing population of students." — New York City Councilmember Rafael Salamanca, Jr.

Adams says the new schools are environmentally friendly and include state-of-the-art technology, science labs, music rooms and will "play a crucial role in fostering a sense of well-being for our children."

"School buildings are the physical representation of the investment we make in our children and our city as we cultivate the next generation of leaders," Chancellor Banks said.

Here's what to know about the new schools:

New NYC schools

According to officials, there will be nine new schools in Brooklyn, eight in the Bronx, one in Manhattan, and six in Queens.

The schools will include:

Innovative Learning Spaces — Classrooms equipped with the latest educational technology, flexible space and furniture, and collaborative workspaces, including:

Reading and speech resource rooms

Art and music classrooms

Science lab and prep rooms

Special education classrooms

Libraries

Gymnasiums and auditoriums

Community Integration – Multi-purpose spaces designed to serve students, staff, and the surrounding community, fostering stronger community ties and support networks, including: