NY Yankee Paul O'Neill's No. 21 to be retired on Aug. 21

Former New York Yankees player Paul O'Neill's No. 21 will be retired by the team on Aug. 21.

The Yankees said Tuesday they will hold Paul O'Neill Day ceremonies before that day's game against Toronto — assuming the lockout ends and the 2022 season is played.

O'Neill will become the 23rd player or manager whose number was retired by the Yankees.

Paul O'Neill, No. 21 of the New York Yankees, bats during a Major League Baseball game circa 1997 at Yankee Stadium in New York City. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) Expand

A four-time World Series champion for the Yankees nicknamed "The Warrior" by the late owner George Steinbrenner, O'Neill hit .303 with 185 homers and 858 RBIs for the Yankees from 1993-2001. He was a four-time All-Star with the Yankees and won the 1994 AL batting title during a strike-shortened season.

A plaque for O'Neill in Yankee Stadium's Monument Park was dedicated on Aug. 9, 2014.

He is among the broadcast analysts for the Yankees' YES Network.

Other Yankees with retired numbers are: No. 1 (Billy Martin, 1986), No. 2 (Derek Jeter, 2017), No. 3 (Babe Ruth, 1948), No. 4 (Lou Gehrig, 1939), No. 5 (Joe DiMaggio, 1952), No. 6 (Joe Torre, 2014), No. 7 (Mickey Mantle, 1969), No. 8 (Yogi Berra and Bill Dickey, 1972), No. 9 (Roger Maris, 1984), No. 10 (Phil Rizzuto, 1985), No. 15 (Thurman Munson, 1979), No. 16 (Whitey Ford, 1974), No. 20 (Jorge Posada, 2015), No. 23 (Don Mattingly, 1997), No. 32 (Elston Howard, 1984), No. 37 (Casey Stengel, 1970), No. 42 (Mariano Rivera, 2013), No. 44 (Reggie Jackson, 1993), No. 46 (Andy Pettitte, 2015), No. 49 (Ron Guidry, 2003) and No. 51 (Bernie Williams, 2015).

Major League Baseball canceled the first week of spring training games through March 4 in the first public acknowledgment of the disruption caused by the lockout.

The announcement Friday came with the work stoppage in its 79th day, and a day after talks on economics between management and the Major League Baseball Players Association lasted just 15 minutes.

Spring training was to have started last week, and the exhibition schedule on Feb. 26. There were 16 games set for that day, including the World Series champion Atlanta Braves playing Boston in Florida and the renamed Cleveland Guardians taking on Cincinnati in Arizona.

With The Associated Press.