Floor of White Plains parking garage partially collapses: Report

The floor of a White Plains parking garage partially collapsed onto another floor on Wednesday morning, according to reports.

What we know:

SkyFOX was over the scene in Westchester County, which showed numerous emergency units on scene appearing to be focusing on the third floor of the structure. According to reports, a floor collapsed onto another floor of a parking garage, and the part that appears to have collapsed is deep inside the garage.

Numerous firefighters were seen at the garage and appeared to be using support poles and jacks to support the garage and prevent further damage.

The scene is near South Broadway in White Plains, close to the Westchester Mall.

What we don't know:

There was no immediate word of any injuries or the cause of the collapse.

