NY waiting to drop mask mandate

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

The guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools and other venues — even removing the need for social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

While the CDC says it is OK for vaccinated people to stop wearing masks in most cases, New York will wait to drop its requirement.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

Governor Andrew Cuomo says current New York state guidelines will not be immediately altered.

Do I still need to wear a mask in NY?

In a statement, Cuomo said: "In New York, we have always relied on the facts and the science to guide us throughout the worst of this pandemic and in our successful reopening. We have received the newly revised guidance from the CDC regarding mask wearing and social distancing for those with vaccinations and are reviewing them in consultation with Dr. Zucker and our partners and health experts in surrounding states."

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Cuomo gave no timeline for that review.

Under the CDC guidance, fully vaccinated individuals are still advised to wear masks while traveling such as on planes, trains and buses, and when in health care settings and other congregate settings.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.