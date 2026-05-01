Trump admin refuses to give up congestion pricing fight, seeks to overturn previous ruling

The Brief Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy is set to appeal a ruling made in March that supported the continuation of New York's tolling program. Federal judge Lewis Liman announced nearly two months ago that the federal government cannot end the congestion pricing program. The filed notice can be read in its entirety below.



The Trump administration is seeking to overturn a previous ruling in favor of congestion pricing.

A Congestion Pricing sign on Park Avenue in New York, US, on Friday, Jan. 3, 2024. New York's controversial plan to charge drivers for entering Manhattan's central business district starting on Sunday is facing a last-ditch challenge from neighboring Expand

Battle over congestion pricing continues

What we know:

Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy is set to appeal a ruling made in March that supported the continuation of New York's tolling program.

Federal judge Lewis Liman announced nearly two months ago that the federal government cannot end the congestion pricing program.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy sent a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul weeks after the program started, ordering her to end it.

The letter can be read in its entirety below:

In response to the pushback, the MTA sought a permanent injunction to protect the program, which Judge Liman granted.

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for Gov. Kathy Hochul provided this statement on the situation:

"Appealing congestion pricing once again is just a waste of everyone's time. Sean Duffy can keep trying, but traffic will stay down, business will stay up and the cameras will stay on."