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Trump admin refuses to give up congestion pricing fight, seeks to overturn previous ruling

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Published  May 1, 2026 4:16pm EDT
New York
FOX 5 NY
New Yorkers discuss congestion pricing, New Year's resolutions, personal finances & more | SPEAK UP NEW YORK #9

New Yorkers discuss congestion pricing, New Year's resolutions, personal finances & more | SPEAK UP NEW YORK #9

From one year of congestion pricing, to parents making their children pay for their meals and New Year’s resolutions, we hit the streets to find out what New Yorkers had to say about these trending topics.

The Brief

    • Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy is set to appeal a ruling made in March that supported the continuation of New York's tolling program.
    • Federal judge Lewis Liman announced nearly two months ago that the federal government cannot end the congestion pricing program.
    • The filed notice can be read in its entirety below.

NEW YORK - The Trump administration is seeking to overturn a previous ruling in favor of congestion pricing.

A Congestion Pricing sign on Park Avenue in New York, US, on Friday, Jan. 3, 2024. New York's controversial plan to charge drivers for entering Manhattan's central business district starting on Sunday is facing a last-ditch challenge from neighboring

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Battle over congestion pricing continues

What we know:

Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy is set to appeal a ruling made in March that supported the continuation of New York's tolling program.

Federal judge Lewis Liman announced nearly two months ago that the federal government cannot end the congestion pricing program.

FULL: Hochul, Mamdani on congestion pricing

FULL: Hochul, Mamdani on congestion pricing

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speak about the first completed year of congestion pricing.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy sent a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul weeks after the program started, ordering her to end it.

The letter can be read in its entirety below:

In response to the pushback, the MTA sought a permanent injunction to protect the program, which Judge Liman granted.

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for Gov. Kathy Hochul provided this statement on the situation:

"Appealing congestion pricing once again is just a waste of everyone's time. Sean Duffy can keep trying, but traffic will stay down, business will stay up and the cameras will stay on."

Politics Unusual: 1:1 with Hochul, NYC Council Minority Leader Carr

Politics Unusual: 1:1 with Hochul, NYC Council Minority Leader Carr

In this week's episode of Politics Unusual, FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay sits down for an exclusive interview with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Also, a conversation with NYC Council Minority Leader David Carr.

The Source: This article includes information from a legal notice filed by Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy and previous FOX 5 NY reporting.

New YorkDonald J. Trump