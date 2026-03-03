Congestion pricing program will continue, despite Trump administration's efforts

The Brief The federal government can not end New York's congestion pricing program, according to the ruling of a federal judge. The ruling was in response to the Trump administration's continued efforts to stop the program, starting early last year. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul posted about the ruling on X, saying that the president's attempt to "kill" the program has resulted in failure.



A Congestion Pricing sign on Park Avenue in New York, US, on Friday, Jan. 3, 2024. New York's controversial plan to charge drivers for entering Manhattan's central business district starting on Sunday is facing a last-ditch challenge from neighboring Expand

Congestion pricing program lives

What we know:

Judge Lewis Liman announced his ruling earlier today, March 3. The ruling was in response to the Trump administration's continued efforts to stop the program, starting early last year.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy sent a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul weeks after the program started, ordering her to end it.

The letter can be read in its entirety below:

In response to the pushback, the MTA sought a permanent injunction to protect the program, which Judge Liman granted.

What they're saying:

Hochul posted about the ruling on X, saying that the president's attempt to "kill" the program has resulted in failure.

MTA CEO and Chair Janno Lieber had this to say about the ruling:

"We’ve said it all along, and Judge Liman’s clear, detailed ruling leaves no doubt: congestion pricing is legal. It’s here to stay. And it works. Traffic is down, business is up, and we’re making crucial investments in a transit system that moves millions of people a day.

Today — once again — Secretary Duffy failed and New York is winning."