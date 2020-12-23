NY may allow fans at Buffalo Bills playoff game as part of experiment

Gov. Cuomo announced Wednesday that the Buffalo Bills could be allowed to have 6,700 fans in their stadium as part of a social experiment on reopening a venue using rapid testing and contact tracing.

The demonstration project would be the first to use a large sports venue.

Under the plan submitted by the NFL team, masks will be required at all times. Anyone not wearing a mask would be ejected from the game.

Users would be in every open section of the stadium.

New York health officials say that while other states have allowed sports venues to open, this would be the first to us rapid testing to see how it would work to restart other events.

They admitted that while the stadium is a controlled environment, there are other issues, like fans using the airport to travel to the game.

Any earlier version of the story stated that fans would be allowed. It has been updated to reflect that the state has not given the plan final approval.