NY to adopt new CDC guidelines for masks, social distancing starting May 19

Vaccinated people will be allowed to ditch the face masks and social distancing requirement in many places across New York State beginning May 19, announced NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

"Effective Wednesday, New York State will adopt the CDC's new mask and social distancing guidance for vaccinated people," said Cuomo during a briefing on the pandemic. "Unvaccinated people should continue to wear a mask. Masks will still be required on public transit, in schools and some communal settings. Private venues may require masks."

Last week, in a major step toward returning to pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

The guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools and other venues — even removing the need for social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

The adaption of the CDC guidelines coincides with a major reopening across the Tri-State Region Wednesday with most capacity restrictions lifted.

The most recent changes and those still slated to occur:

Outdoor food and beverage curfew lifted Monday.

Indoor food and beverage curfew lifted May 31.

Outdoor gathering limit increased to 500. Indoor gathering limit increased to 250. Indoor residential gathering limit increased to 50.

24-hour subway service returned Monday.

New York's total COVID hospitalizations were 1,581 as of Sunday. Of the 101,173 tests reported, 1,278 were positive (1.26% of total). There were 11 deaths.

With the Associated Press