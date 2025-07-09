Eligible NY homeowners to receive $350-$1.5K tax relief checks this summer: How to apply

The Brief New York's School Tax Relief provides property tax relief to eligible homeowners and seniors statewide. Check deliveries began in June and will continue across the state throughout the coming months. "Summer is here — and it’s also the start of STAR tax relief season for millions of New Yorkers," Gov. Hochul said.



Nearly three million New Yorkers will receive $2.2 billion in tax relief this summer and early fall through the STAR program, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in an announcement last month.

Why you should care:

New York's School Tax Relief, or STAR, program provides property tax relief to eligible homeowners and seniors statewide.

"While some STAR recipients have already received their benefit in the form of a tax exemption this year, many other recipients will receive their benefit as a tax credit and will be sent a check in the mail this summer and fall," the press release said.

Check deliveries began in June and will continue across the state throughout the coming months:

Most homeowners eligible for a STAR credit will receive a check between $350 and $600.

Most seniors eligible for an Enhanced STAR credit will receive a check between $700 and $1,500.

STAR recipients can click here to track their check delivery or enroll in direct deposit.

By the numbers:

Here's the regional breakdown:

Photo credit: Governor's Press Office.

What you can do:

Homeowners must register here for STAR credits.

If you’re a new homeowner or are not receiving a STAR benefit on your current home, register as soon as your home becomes your primary residence," the website says. "After you register, as long as you're eligible, you'll automatically receive the Basic or Enhanced STAR credit every year."

What they're saying:

"Summer is here — and it’s also the start of STAR tax relief season for millions of New Yorkers," Hochul said. "From tax credits to child care assistance and much more, we’re continuing to put more money back in New Yorkers’ pockets."