4 killed in wrong-way crash on Taconic State Parkway

The Brief Four people were killed following a wrong-way crash on the Taconic State Parkway. The crash happened near mile marker 9.2 in Westchester County. Anyone with information is urged to contact the New York State Police.



Accident on Taconic State Parkway

What we know:

The crash happened on Wednesday just before 5 p.m. near mile marker 9.2 in the Town of New Castle.

According to the New York State Police, a southbound Sprinter van crossed over the center median and struck a northbound Honda sedan – which was traveling in the passing lane – causing the van to overturn and burst into flames.

Three passengers inside the van were pronounced dead at the scene; the driver of the Honda later died at a hospital, police said. The driver of the van remains hospitalized in critical condition.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300.