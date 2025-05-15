4 killed in wrong-way crash on Taconic State Parkway
WESTCHESTER COUNTY - Four people were killed following a wrong-way crash on the Taconic State Parkway in Westchester County.
What we know:
The crash happened on Wednesday just before 5 p.m. near mile marker 9.2 in the Town of New Castle.
According to the New York State Police, a southbound Sprinter van crossed over the center median and struck a northbound Honda sedan – which was traveling in the passing lane – causing the van to overturn and burst into flames.
Three passengers inside the van were pronounced dead at the scene; the driver of the Honda later died at a hospital, police said. The driver of the van remains hospitalized in critical condition.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is urged to contact the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300.