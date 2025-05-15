Expand / Collapse search

4 killed in wrong-way crash on Taconic State Parkway

Published  May 15, 2025 7:19am EDT
Four people were killed following a wrong-way crash on the Taconic State Parkway in Westchester County.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY - Four people were killed following a wrong-way crash on the Taconic State Parkway in Westchester County.

What we know:

The crash happened on Wednesday just before 5 p.m. near mile marker 9.2 in the Town of New Castle.

According to the New York State Police, a southbound Sprinter van crossed over the center median and struck a northbound Honda sedan – which was traveling in the passing lane – causing the van to overturn and burst into flames.

Three passengers inside the van were pronounced dead at the scene; the driver of the Honda later died at a hospital, police said. The driver of the van remains hospitalized in critical condition. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300.

