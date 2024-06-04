Best, worst state economies of 2024: where does New York rank?

A new study from WalletHub ranked the states, including New York, that had the best economy and contributed the most to the country’s economic growth.

The analysis released Monday compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on their economic activity, economic health and innovation potential using 28 metrics, including change in GDP, unemployment rate and fiscal health, to determine which ones are pulling the most weight when it comes to moving the U.S. economy forward.

How does NY fare on the list?

Total score: 44.46

Economic activity rank: 23

Economic health rank: 42

Innovation potential rank: 22

Below is the full list of the states with the best economies in the nation right now, according to WalletHub.

Hawaii was listed as No. 50, and Mississippi came in last at No. 51 in the rankings.

The Aloha State, which relies heavily on tourism, is burdened with high state debt and a lack of growth in key economic areas, while Mississippi's struggles were attributed to its low median household income, high poverty rate and minimal entrepreneurial activity.

Here's a look at how states stacked up based on other factors, including median household income and unemployment rates.

Top 5 states with the highest median income

Virginia Utah Minnesota New Jersey Colorado

Top 5 states with the lowest median income

Mississippi Louisiana New Mexico Maine West Virginia

Top 5 states with the lowest unemployment

North Dakota South Dakota Maryland Vermont Nebraska

Top 5 states with the highest unemployment

Illinois New Jersey District of Columbia California Nevada

Catherine Stoddard and FOX Business helped contribute to this report.