NY state trooper under criminal investigation after Southern State Parkway shooting

New York State Police say they have launched a criminal investigation into Trooper Thomas Mascia, the trooper who recently reported being shot on the Southern State Parkway.

Mascia initially claimed he was injured while attempting to assist a stranded driver last week, but now, authorities are scrutinizing the validity of his story.

"Based on our investigation so far, we have reason to believe that the incident did not occur the way it was reported," said Major Stephen Udice, Troop L Commander.

The incident happened last Wednesday night, with Mascia calling for help and reporting that he had been shot in the leg. However, inconsistencies in his account have since emerged, leading state police to conduct a search at his West Hempstead home.

Mascia, a 27-year-old member of the force, has been suspended without pay as both a criminal and internal investigation proceed. Mascia’s badge, duty weapon, and ID have been confiscated, along with any off-duty firearms tied to his employment.

As a result of the investigation, authorities have called off the search for a Dodge Charger, which Mascia previously indicated was involved, and no longer are looking for any persons of interest.

This incident has cast a shadow over the support Mascia received from fellow officers during his recent release from the hospital.

"I'm very disappointed, I think that it overshadows the outstanding and great work that the members of the state police and the state troopers do each and every day," Udice said.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.