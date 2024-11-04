NY State Trooper suspended after Southern State Parkway shooting investigation

A New York State Trooper who was reportedly shot last week while attempting to assist a stranded driver has been suspended.

Officials say Thomas Mascia, who was allegedly shot on the Southern State Parkway, has been suspended after an investigation by the Nassau County District Attorney’s office uncovered inconsistencies in his account of the incident.

Mascia initially told investigators he was shot by the driver of a black Dodge Charger with temporary New Jersey registration, which he had stopped to help. However, discrepancies in his statement prompted authorities to cancel the search for the vehicle, which was previously the subject of a state-wide "Be on the Lookout" alert.

In connection with the investigation, a search warrant was executed at Mascia's residence, according to New York State Police. Details surrounding what investigators uncovered during the search have not been disclosed.

The Nassau County District Attorney’s office has declined to provide additional specifics on the inconsistencies found in Mascia's report.