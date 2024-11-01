NY State Trooper shot while on duty discharged from hospital

A New York State Trooper was honored by fellow officers as he was discharged from Nassau University Hospital on Friday after surviving a shooting on the Southern State Parkway.

The trooper, identified as 27-year-old Thomas Mascia, was wounded in the leg during a roadside incident and is now home recovering.

Mascia was shot at around 11:45 p.m. on October 30 while responding to what he thought was a stranded motorist near Exit 17.

According to authorities, Mascia approached a black Dodge Charger with temporary New Jersey plates when, according to police, the driver opened fire, hitting Mascia in the leg.

According to New York State Police Captain Timothy Gleason, the swift actions taken by Mascia—tying a tourniquet around his leg—likely saved his life.

"While we are angry beyond words for what was done to him, we’re also extremely grateful that today he is going home," said Gleason.

The suspect in the shooting is still at large, and authorities are asking for the public’s help. A $15,000 reward has been offered for any information that leads to an arrest.

Investigators urge anyone with details about the black Dodge Charger with New Jersey temporary plate number 997636T to come forward.