NY state police arrest man 3 times in same day

New York State Police arrested a man 3 times on the same day. They took place on March 7, 2021, in the Orange County city of Newburgh.

The first arrest occurred at 7:55 a.m. Troopers say that Radek was driving a 1994 Jeep Cherokee traveling South Street in Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation.

The trooper discovered that Radek was driving with a suspended New York driver’s license and was in possession of crack-cocaine. He was charged with a misdemeanor drug charge. He was issued a ticket and ordered to appear in a Newburgh court on April 19.

The second arrest occurred at 2:30 p.m. Troopers say Radek was driving a 2007 Honda Civic and traveling on Third Street in Newburgh when the same trooper pulled him again.



The trooper immediately recognized Radek from the earlier stop. This time the trooper said Radek had 1.3 grams of heroin and crack cocaine in the car.

He was charged with a misdemeanor drug charge. He was issued a ticket and ordered to appear in a Newburgh court on April 19.

The final arrest occurred at 5:45 p.m. Radek was back in the Jeep Cherokee on Robinson Street in Newburgh when he was stopped for multiple vehicle and traffic law violations.

The trooper determined that Radek was impaired by drugs. He was given two felony charges and released on an appearance ticket to appear in a Newburgh court on April 20.