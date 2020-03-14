NY state capitol closed to visitors after two Assembly members infected

article

Governor Cuomo announced that the state capitol in Albany would be closed to visitors starting on Sunday after two Assembly members were diagnosed with coronavirus.

The Assembly members are Helene Weinstein and Charles Barron.

The governor said that both have not been in Albany since early March.

"We have spoken with the Senate and are undertaking an intensive cleaning of the Capital and the Legislative Office Building. All legislators and staff that have come in contact with these members will be tested to ensure the safety of everyone," Cuomo said.

He said the closure was "out of an abundance of caution."

"We are working hand in glove to contain and mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 in New York but we will continue to act aggressively to protect the public health," Cuomo said.